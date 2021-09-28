The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.83

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $5.75. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 24,615 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

