The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $136.11. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

