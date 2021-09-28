The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.86.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

