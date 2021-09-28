The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $85.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $203,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,136,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,088,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

