The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

The Andersons has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Andersons to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The Andersons has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

