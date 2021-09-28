TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by King Wealth

King Wealth trimmed its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

