TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.84 and last traded at $106.39. 177,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 145,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 355.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

