Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 379,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,860,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after buying an additional 3,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

