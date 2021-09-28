Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.6% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $7,747,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $606.65.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $11.42 on Tuesday, hitting $779.94. 487,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,846,631. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $713.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $674.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $772.15 billion, a PE ratio of 406.88, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

