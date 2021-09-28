Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Tesco stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Tesco has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

