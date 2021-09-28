Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up to $14.21

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $14.95. Tenneco shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 5,433 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Get Tenneco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.