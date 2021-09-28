Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

