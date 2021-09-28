Tellor (TRB) Market Cap Tops $82.19 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $82.19 million and approximately $16.03 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $41.87 or 0.00100676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00118839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043868 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,042,633 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,129 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

