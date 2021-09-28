Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

Shares of TDOC opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.77. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.75.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

