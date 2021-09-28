Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 204,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,627,652 shares.The stock last traded at $152.57 and had previously closed at $155.19.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.