TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.80

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.80 and traded as low as $5.77. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 3,047 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

