Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,831,038.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004. 33.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

