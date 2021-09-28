Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 891.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 44,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 40,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,558,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $1,097,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,287 shares of company stock valued at $11,225,503. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,423.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

