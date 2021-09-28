T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.28.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.