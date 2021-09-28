T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.78 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

