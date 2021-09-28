T-Mobile US, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Truist Securities upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $127.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $159.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.46. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

