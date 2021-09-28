SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $8.44 on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. 21,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,618. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SYNNEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of SYNNEX worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

