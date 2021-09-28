SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Down 5.6% This Week

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $613.34 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00123874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044145 BTC.

SwissBorg Coin Profile

CHSB is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwissBorg should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

