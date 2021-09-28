Swiss National Bank Sells 5,700 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SunOpta by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in SunOpta by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

STKL opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $994.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.95.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

