Swiss National Bank Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Golden Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $3,497,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $5,610,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $2,955,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares in the company, valued at $13,806,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

GDEN opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

