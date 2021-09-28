Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 191,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

