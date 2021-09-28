Swiss National Bank Acquires New Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of UWM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

