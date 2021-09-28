S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of SANW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SANW shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

