SVB Leerink Comments on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oak Street Health in a report released on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OSH opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at $355,636,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,343,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,592,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,330 shares of company stock worth $48,534,793. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

