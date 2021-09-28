Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 9,100 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.