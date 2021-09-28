Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 90,100 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $77,596,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after acquiring an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

