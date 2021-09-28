Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.78 million, a PE ratio of 156.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSUR. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

