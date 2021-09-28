Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $755,000 Holdings in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,382 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Sientra worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after buying an additional 272,714 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 254,316 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

