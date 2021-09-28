Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

