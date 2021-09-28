Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 10,312.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

