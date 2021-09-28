Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 269.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after purchasing an additional 646,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $31,918,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

