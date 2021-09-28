Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 118,900 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter valued at $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 731,572 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth about $7,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

