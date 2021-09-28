SuperFarm (SUPER) Market Cap Hits $56.58 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $56.58 million and $31.42 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015519 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007141 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

