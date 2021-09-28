SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

SPCB stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.