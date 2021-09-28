Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,151,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,489,000 after purchasing an additional 335,466 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 721,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,302,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,499,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,697,000 after buying an additional 281,989 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 394,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 94,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,276. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

