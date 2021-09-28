SUN (SUN) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00102601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00138162 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,229.77 or 1.00266098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.36 or 0.06888701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.53 or 0.00806139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

