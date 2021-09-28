Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.25.

TSE SMU.UN opened at C$21.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.71. The stock has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.45 and a 12-month high of C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

