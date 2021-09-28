Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. Sumco has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $747.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

