Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Stryker has raised its dividend payment by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $273.48 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.18.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.