Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $129,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

