Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 1,470 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

