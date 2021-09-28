Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $121,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $417.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.16. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.41 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

