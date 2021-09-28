Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 2,350 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,335,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 588,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Enbridge by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,735,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,500,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 190,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

