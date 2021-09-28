STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.95. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 86,920 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.45.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in STRATA Skin Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

