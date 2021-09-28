Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

